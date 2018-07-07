Ugliest cars ever built: Includes Lamborghini and Bugatti, what were they thinking?

Top ugly cars ever built: Here take a look at the most weird and ugly looking cars ever built.
Pontiac Aztek Pontiac Aztek is one of the rare cars that practically violates every principle of a car's aesthetics. The car is slab-sided, has a hunchback and worst of all is the roller-skate-sized wheel size. This car is considered to be one of the ugliest car ever built. Pic credit: Freebase, public domain
This one of the classic Bugatti with the centre large grille is considered as another design failure of all time. it was also considered as aerodynamically wrong.
CITROËN AMI France may be the style capital of the world but is also the country where the Citroen AMI was built. The AMI made its market debut in 1961 and its reverse-rake window was the standout design claimed by the company. The reverse-rake window car had a lose-lose combination and had very bad aerodynamics.
Lamborghini Veneno: Named after a fighting bull, Lamborghini Veneno was a one-off sports car model from the Italian carmaker. It was launched to celebrate 50 years of Lamborghini and was unveiled at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show but the critics were not happy with the design of the Batmobile. It was termed as 'risky design' and the experts said Veneno is a supercar cliche and every bad idea Lamborghini every had stuffed into one show car. Nine of the Veneno sportscars were sold at $4.1 million each.
Nissan Juke: The expression "hit by the ugly stick,"let's just stop by saying the Nissan Juke deserved more than one hit.
Mitsuoka Nouera The Nouera was based on the Honda Accord platform. The 4-door sedan does get 'classic' English car looks but the weirdly shaped lights did spoil the overall design.
Fiat Multipla: We end with the ever so popular in the 'world's ugliest cars' lists car, Fiat Multipla. Somehow whenever there are talks of ugly looking cars, the Multipla always pops up in the head. It is quite difficult to imagine how did the manufacturers take a step back to look at the finished product and be content with it. But we'll have to give it to the Multipla for having a very practical interior.
Most luxurious Toyota sedan ever! Awesome looking Toyota Century to challenge Mercedes-Benz S-Class
History of motorcycle land speed records: Suzuki rules this club of fastest bikes of their times
New Toyota Corolla Sport is a head-turner! Hot hatch goes high on design and tech
Car umbrella, headlamp eyelashes and more weird car accessories that are a waste of money