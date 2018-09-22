04 / 11

Launched at the Auto Expo 2018, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a run away success for the company. It has registered a total sales of 19,115 units last month making it the third most sold Maruti car in the country. Use of the HEARTECT platform has helped Swift to be more agile, safe and light weight and many buyers have opted the Swift with the AMT gearbox. The Swift has been a popular name brand in India and the new Swift has further enhanced the brand positioning in India. It has attracted both first time and new buyers at the same time.