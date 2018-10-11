01 / 6

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: It is a crazy world out there and luxury in the world of wheels especially in cars have reached all new levels. Talking about the world's most expensive cars starts with the Pagain Zonda HP Barchetta. The pagani hypercar costs a whopping Rs 121 crore (plus taxes) and is powered by a V12 engine with 789 hp of power. However, even if you have the money only three units of this Pagain Zonda HP will go on sale world wide and all have been sold already. It gets the same power out as the Huayara BC and is mated to a six-speed maunal gearbox.