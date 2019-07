01 / 6

Sports or performance orientation is spilling over to the smaller displacement motorcycle segments as well in India and it only good news for the young riders who want more than just good fuel efficiency from their motorcycles. Almost all key players in the industry have sports-oriented motorcycles in their line - be it Honda or Hero or Bajaj or TVS or Suzuki. So, if you do have budget constriants, you can still promise some fun in your daily commutes.