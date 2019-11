01 / 6

When we say 'top 5 fastest bikes in 2019', we're not listing them necessarily to make you choose and hope you'll use your November salary to buy one of them. But ever get in an argument with a friend over which is the fastest? If you end up chanting Hayabusa every single time, you need a 2019 update. So, here are the top five fastest production motorcycles in the world. (Pictured here is a 2017 Suzuki Hayabusa)