The sub Rs 3 lakh motorcycle segment in India is currently on a boom, all thanks to the growing interest of the customer that has eventually resulted in new launches. The good part is that the said price bracket offers many performance oriented motorcycles to the customers that have some impressive numbers in terms of power and top speed. Here, we have listed the top five fastest motorcycles in India that you can buy under Rs 3 lakh. One of these is actually quicker than a sportscar.