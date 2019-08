05 / 6

Mercedes-Benz EQB: Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class in India in January this year and it remains the most premium and luxurious MPV in the country. Now, the manufacturer is planning to reveal the EQV - an electric version of the V-Class. Mercedes have claimed a range of 405 km between charges. It'll offer maximum power of 150kW and rapid charging of the high-voltage battery from 10 to 80% in less than an hour. It'll come in two different wheelbase options.