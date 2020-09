01 / 6

The Indian motorcyclist is moving from only asking for fuel efficiency to sporty performance and so gone are the days when only those who could afford big bikes in India could enjoy riding. Now, there's plenty to pick from and if its sports or sports-oriented motorcycles you're looking for but have fresh hands that need to learn more or have a tight budget, two-wheeler majors like Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS and Bajaj Auto have something everyone.