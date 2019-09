01 / 11

There's tonnes of good news coming your way if you're starting to make a motorcycle purchase decision and you might want to wait for one the upcoming ones. We've put together a list of top 10 motorcycles that are set to launch in India by next year and will be worth the wait. Wouldn't you wait for the 390 Adventure? Or maybe something bigger and madder is more to your liking. In that case, the 790 Duke is also on its way to India. And you might want to be patient until Harley-Davidson of Triumph make big announcements about India-specific entry-level motorcycles.