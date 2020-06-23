01 / 9

First unveiled in November last year, Tesla Cybertruck still has many scratching their heads concluding on their opinion about it. During its unveil, we wrote that it wouldn't be long before it is featured in a sci-fi film based in a dusty post-apocalyptic era helping the protagonist to get to difficult regions wearing chunky tyres. While we didn't see that, Leasefetcher.co.uk is helping us see the Cybertruck in new perspectives - eight of them.