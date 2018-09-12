02 / 6

Design and Styling: The Tata Tiago NRG is based on the standard model and has been given a crosshatch treatment. All thanks to this, the Tata Tiago NRG now has a better road presence as it is taller, wider and longer than the standard model and the ground clearance has also been increased to 180mm. Aesthetics elements that make the Tiago NRG sportier include gloss black ORVMs, black cladding on the bumpers, black cladding on the tailgate side skirts, and new wheel arches. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X offers the same treatment over the standard model. The car gets X-themed graphic near the grille along with a protective cladding on side body and a bash plate on the rear.