Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Ford EcoSport: Which cabin is the best and why?

The sub-compact SUV territory in India has a lot of capable players and the top ones include the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport. Interiors play a key role as a deciding parameter for the customers to choose a car and hence, we decided to compare the cabin of the three in this image gallery. In the next few slides, you will see multiple elements of the three SUVs compared in order get an idea of which cabin is the best and why?