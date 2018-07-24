Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Ford EcoSport: Which cabin is the best and why?

The sub-compact SUV territory in India has a lot of capable players and the top ones include the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport. Interiors play a key role as a deciding parameter for the customers to choose a car and hence, we decided to compare the cabin of the three in this image gallery. In the next few slides, you will see multiple elements of the three SUVs compared in order get an idea of which cabin is the best and why?
The Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon have a floating type touchscreen infotainment system that looks different and appealing, for a change. On the other hand, the unit on the Maruti Vitara Brezza comes in a conventional format.
The steering wheels of the three cars here get audio mounted control that step up the convenience factor for the buyer. However, the steering of the Tata Nexon looks sportier than the rest, all thanks to its different design and chrome highlights.
The Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza get option of an automatic gearbox which is a good thing as customers get option of an AMT even in these affordable cars. The gear sticks of the automatic versions of the three cars are shown here.
The three cars, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport get dual airbags as standard and hence, all three are safer in this aspect. The layout and how the airbags inflate is shown in the image. The Ford EcoSport comes with six airbags in the top variants, making it the safest among the three sub compact SUVs.
