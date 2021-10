01 / 7

This design is out of this world! Well, it definitely is for out of this world. About a year ago, Russian designer Andrew Fabishevskiy came up with a concept of a lunar rover that was unlike usual rover designs been used do far and more like a motorcycle. Now, Hookie Co. have actually brought it to life with a rover built around Cake drivetrain. The Moon motorcycle was conceived in Moscow, built in Dresden and will be at display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. (Source: Bikeexif)