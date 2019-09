01 / 7

The Suzuki Jimny has developed a huge fan following especially after the introduction of its latest generation iteration. Currently, on sale in select international markets, the demand for this compact off-roader is such that Suzuki dealerships in some countries, recently, had to temporarily suspend new bookings in order to clear the existing backlog. Taking the craze for this little but capable 4x4 forward, filsawgood Lego Technic Creations has now built a 1:10 scale Lego model of the Suzuki Jimny Siera. This Lego model is fully functional with opening doors, detailed interiors and even working headlamps. (Image Credits: filsawgood Lego Technic Creations)