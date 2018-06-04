Stunning modification of Mahindra Scorpio inspired by Ford Raptor for just Rs 7 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular and successful SUVs in India and has been admired from the green fields of Punjab to the shores of Kerela. It also happens to be a popular choice for customers looking to modify their cars as per their requirements. Mahindra Scorpio can be completely modified to make the SUV larger, premium and aggressive at an affordable price. One such modification is done by SP Design Studio on which the Mahindra Scorpio being modified with the design inspired by the Ford Raptor!
By the looks of it, the modified Mahindra Scorpio by SP Design Studio will remind you of the cars used by American secret service agents. It is tall, strong and combines the look of an SUV and a pick-up vehicle.
It is the face of the of the Mahindra Scorpio that takes its design inspiration from Ford Raptor. The SUV flaunts some nice finishing to its headlamp cluster and a completely new front bumper with body coloured skid plate. The headlamp cluster features projector headlamps placed vertically and LED fog lamps on the front bumpers.
The spare wheels move on to the rear of the SUV and there is a thick frame running throughout the rear onto the cargo bed. The rear of this modified Mahindra Scorpio will remind you of a pick-up vehicle. The body remains strong and gets generous boot capacity.
The overall dimensions of the modified Mahindra Scorpio has been tweaked a bit but the 2.2L engine remains unchanged. It also features the 5-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte with off-road tyres. Mechanically the SUV gets no changes and gets 4x4 drivetrain.
SP Design Studio takes about two months to do this classy modification on the Mahindra Scorpio and costs close to Rs 7 lakh. The engine is untouched under this modification and you can opt from company fitted 120 hp or 140 hp powertrain that comes along with the Scorpio.
On top of this modified Scorpio you also get4 LED lights and adds to overall SUV appeal. Mahindra Scorpio is a popular off-roading vehicle in both urban and rural markets and these types of modification makes the SUV look unique. Of course, the cost of modification of almost Rs 7 lakh which over and above the cost of the vehicle.
The 5-Spoke alloy wheels on the modified SUV makes the SUV more bulkier and adds the off-roader look.
