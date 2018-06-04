Stunning modification of Mahindra Scorpio inspired by Ford Raptor for just Rs 7 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular and successful SUVs in India and has been admired from the green fields of Punjab to the shores of Kerela. It also happens to be a popular choice for customers looking to modify their cars as per their requirements. Mahindra Scorpio can be completely modified to make the SUV larger, premium and aggressive at an affordable price. One such modification is done by SP Design Studio on which the Mahindra Scorpio being modified with the design inspired by the Ford Raptor!