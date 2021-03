01 / 7

Skoda Auto on Thursday took the wraps off the all-new Skoda Kushaq compact SUV, the first-ever product to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that has been developed specifically for the India market. Having showcased the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda followed it with the official name announcement for the SUV – Kushaq, derived from the Sanskrit word 'kushak' that means king or emperor. The new SUV comes with two engine options and manual, automatic, and DSG transmission options.