It's that time of the year again - it is the Master Blaster's birthday. One of those people who've built an empire based on sheer talent, Sachin Tendulkar a.k.a the God of Cricket needs no introduction. In line with great tradition at Express Drives, we won’t be talking about his best performances on the cricket field. But instead and but of course, we’ll take a look at the man’s car collection because it is all worth gawping at.