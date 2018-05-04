Royal Enfield KX in pictures: 1140cc V-Twin, gear shifts by hand and classic looks from pre-war era

Royal Enfield has been one of the oldest players in the two-wheeler industry and RE motorcycles have, in fact, served during the big wars the human race has fought. Founded in 1901, Royal Enfield is still going strong and has a stupendously large fan following around the globe. And here in India, it's loved just as much. But 1930s are considered the 'golden age' for Royal Enfield, and hence today we're featuring a bike from that era - 1938 Royal Enfield KX.