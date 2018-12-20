01 / 5

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Harley Davidson Street 750 and Triumph Street Twin are three premium cruiser motorcycles that have spiced up the middleweight cruiser territory. Here we pit the three against each other to tell you which one is the best. However, it has to be noted that Interceptor is the most affordable of the lot while Street 750 demands a significant premium due to the more complex liquid-cooled engine set up and of course, the American brand value. Last, it is the Triumph that offers the best fit and finish and equipment and hence, costs the most.