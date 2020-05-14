08 / 8

On a concluding note, our long termer Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 returned an overall fuel efficiency of 27 kmpl which is decent for a 650cc bike. The first service of the bike is fixed at 500 km after which there is an impressive interval of 10,000 km between the first and second service. As our test bike came to us after its first service, with 3,250 km on the odo at present, there is a significant time left for it to visit the service center for a comprehensive service. More on this in the next report. Ciao!