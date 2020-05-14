02 / 6

When the war started in 1939, Britain had no airborne forces but impressed by German paratroopers, Winston Churchill ordered 5,000 parachute and glider-borne troopers in June 1940. DKW's Dutch distributor Stovkis & Sonen was given the option by the Nazi of firing its Jewish directors or lose the rights to selling the German-built bike. The firm chose to give up the German bike and instead took the RT100 to Royal Enfield in Britain who produced a similar bike - the Model RE with a 125cc engine. (Photo: motorcycleclassics)