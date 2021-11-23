02 / 5

STG’s workshop is based in Buenos Aires, and run by Marcelo Obarrio and Germán Karp. “We were inspired by Pikes Peak race bikes, with that flat track seat that we really like. All aspects of the bike were redeveloped with the goal of performance. Not just to look good, but also to behave well on track. We are not experienced track riders, but we have fun chasing the apex. And this bike is street legal too,” he says. (Source: Bikeexif)