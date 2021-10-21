01 / 5

Eimor Customs has come to be a very popular motorcycle shop from Hyderabad with a CV loaded with some very brilliant-looking custom bikes. Another feather in the hat is the 'Ayla' bobber based on a Royal Enfield Classic 350. The custom job has been carried out very neatly, least to say and lends the Classic some modern fitments like a digital instrument cluster and USD forks.