If you set off with a wad of cash in your pocket with an objective to buy an all-electric two-wheeler in India, now there's more than one to choose from. And, the latest additions are Revolt RV400 and RV300. Compact and nippy, the Revolt RV bikes are quite the buzzword for all that they offer – unlimited warranty, free service, a free set of tyres and more. So, let's break it down on exactly what all does a buyer get.