The Renault Triber has been unveiled today in India. Measuring under 4-meters in length, this compact utility vehicle offers three-row seating. The USP of the Triber is that its third row can be completely removed when not needed. The Renault Triber will sit in-between the KWID and the Duster in car manufacturers portfolio. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber is going to launch in India during the festive season this year.