Red Bull Soapbox Race: A weird and wacky event we would love to see in India

Red Bull Soapbox Race - the only rule that applies in this race is to have a wacky, crazy, out of this world imagination and a will to incorporate those ideas into a soapbox car. The Soapbox race was first held in 2000 and in its 17th year, the race had multitudinous variations of creativity involving The Joker, Donald Trump, Le Mans, food delivery and a lot more. This is perhaps the only race where speed and the time taken to cross the finish line is not the focus. Yes, this is something wackier than 'Wacky Races'!