Red Bull Soapbox Race: A weird and wacky event we would love to see in India

Red Bull Soapbox Race - the only rule that applies in this race is to have a wacky, crazy, out of this world imagination and a will to incorporate those ideas into a soapbox car. The Soapbox race was first held in 2000 and in its 17th year, the race had multitudinous variations of creativity involving The Joker, Donald Trump, Le Mans, food delivery and a lot more. This is perhaps the only race where speed and the time taken to cross the finish line is not the focus. Yes, this is something wackier than 'Wacky Races'!
Dannys Dentures is an inspiration drawn from F1 driver Daniel Riccardo's perfect smile, and the end result makes the car look happy, rather too happy.
A tiny Aston Martin V8 Vantage GTE that scored a perfect score of 40 after a chaotic Le Mans style pit stop and bagged the second prize. It isn't as fast as the real thing, but it is that much cuter.
Yes, that is Donald Trump in a bath. The Hair Force One team featured an oversized baby President Ronald Pump.
The Alexandra Palace Soap Box car intends to spread the message of peace and love, especially with the peace sign logo at the front.
You Gotham be kidding me! This time The Joker was the boss and there won't be many who would disagree that it was a brilliant idea.
The race features ramps too. While the ramps aren't all that high, but the soapbox cars have a hard time on landing.
Mad Max Fury Road, the movie, was fantastic fun to watch. The team's Immortan Joe seems to be high on constant supply of Red Bull and the performance was straight from Valhalla.
Meals on Wheels! Imagine the next time you order burger and fries, and it arrives on this.
Another glimpse from the race day. Staring into the eyes of Darth Vader must not have been easy. Keep calm, drink Red Bull and stay away from the Dark Side!
