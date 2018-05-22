Race 3: Exotic cars used in Salman Khan starrer include Ferrari, McLaren, Bugatti and lots more

Race movie franchise is entering its third installment this year and the cars have gotten faster, fancier and more expensive. Pretty much the Bollywood version of the Fast & Furious, it gets more chase scenes, cars exploding and flipping for no apparent reasons. So, overall it will be a fantastic experience IF you are a Salman Khan fan. But what we're mostly in the cars. Here goes.
According to a report on The National.ae, PureDrive Automotive was given the task of organising the exotic cars for Race 3, which was filmed at locations across the Emirates. The report suggests that vehicles worth more than Dh1 million (Rs 1.85 crore approximately) were wrecked. (Featured here for representational purpose: Ferrari 488 GTB)
PureDrive Automotive co-founder is quoted by the report, saying, rather laughingly: "“I think there were some members of the stunt team who made it their objective from day one to make sure the crashes and the bangs were as big as possible.” (Featured here for representational purpose: McLaren 650 S)
If you've watched the Race 3 trailer, you've already seen the Hummers, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari 488 GTB, McLaren 650S and some BMW SUVs toppling over. But according to reports, there are more. (Featured here for representational purpose: Lamborghini Huracan)
Lamborghini Huracan, BMW i8 and Mercedes-AMG GT S are also expected to be on show. It is, in fact, surprising that only about Rs 1.85 crore went in car wrecking business, because most of these cars are priced nearly at the same amount or way more than what the team paid in damages. (Featured here for representational purpose: Bugatti Veyron)
Besides cars, there are several motorcycles as well in Race 3. The baddies are seen chasing the good guys on dirt bikes and Salman Khan too is seen riding one (although at one point he's seen bending the laws of physics). (Screenshot)
PureDrive’s main business is renting and leasing supercars. Some scenes feature more than 40 luxury cars at a time and the firm also supplied the film crew with 30 stunt drivers. Race 3 releases later this year. (Featured here for representational purpose: Rolls-Royce Dawn)
