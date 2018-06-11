Porsche 911 Speedster Concept: The most advanced convertible sports car from Porsche yet

Porsche has gifted itself with the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept on the account of its 70th anniversary of its sports cars. The Porsche Speedster Concept, a road-ready study convertible sports car and has a special connection to the very first Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster, which received its operating permit on June 8, 1948. The 911 Speedster Concept celebrated its world premiere as part of the official ‘70 years Porsche sportscar’ anniversary celebrations in Zuffenhausen. The concept study offers a glimpse of a potential series-production version, although this model may not be presented until 2019. A decision on whether to move ahead will be made in the coming months.