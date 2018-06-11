Porsche 911 Speedster Concept: The most advanced convertible sports car from Porsche yet

Porsche has gifted itself with the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept on the account of its 70th anniversary of its sports cars. The Porsche Speedster Concept, a road-ready study convertible sports car and has a special connection to the very first Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster, which received its operating permit on June 8, 1948. The 911 Speedster Concept celebrated its world premiere as part of the official ‘70 years Porsche sportscar’ anniversary celebrations in Zuffenhausen. The concept study offers a glimpse of a potential series-production version, although this model may not be presented until 2019. A decision on whether to move ahead will be made in the coming months.
Top characteristics of the 911 Speedster Concept include the shorter window frame with a more inclined windscreen and correspondingly shortened side windows. Porsche's new concept sports car also gets the rear cover built in carbon fibre , covering a roll-over protection structure and featuring a ‘double bubble’, a traditional element of this sports car design since the 911 Speedster from 1988. Two contrasting black slats between the ‘humps’ add an aerodynamic touch, and a transparent Plexiglas wind deflector features an engraved ‘70 years of Porsche’ logo.
Porsche says that a pure driving experience is the main emphasis of the car. The two-tone shell of the concept study is derived from the current Porsche GT models. It was developed at the Porsche Motorsport Centre, which is the birthplace of the 911 GT2 RS and the GT3 RS.
The broad body of the Porsche 911 concept car has been borrowed from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, although the wings, front bonnet and rear cover of the concept are made of lightweight carbon-fibre composite material. The paintwork in the traditional colours of GT Silver and White harks back to Porsche’s early racing cars.
The GT developers also contributed the exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and the powertrain, which includes a six-speed manual transmission. The six-cylinder flat engine in this minimalist concept study delivers over 500 hp and reaches speeds of up to 9,000 rpm.
The chassis of the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept comes from the 911 GT3, and it gets 21-inch rims in Fuchs design.
The Porsche 911 Speedster Concept gets a lightweight tonneau cover instead of a convertible top. This cover protects the car interior from rain when parked, and is attached using eight Tenax fasteners. This helped the company to reduce the overall weight of the car. The full bucket seats are made of carbon, and the light brown Aniline leather covers in Cognac 356 pick up on features from the car’s classic predecessors.