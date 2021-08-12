05 / 6

The arrival of the first production-specification vehicle also gives clients a chance to hear Battista for the first time, showcasing the unique soundscape that is currently in development for the world’s first pure-electric hyper GT. Following Automobili Pininfarina’s ‘Pure Sound’ philosophy, the soundscape has a core frequency of 54 Hz, an organic frequency that is a multiple of 432 Hz – known as 'Verdi’s A,' conceived by famous Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.