So what does JTP stands for? Jayem Tata Performance is the answer and the partnership between the two started years back and we have seen Jayem Auto also making a super Nano and a performance version of Tata Indica. Jayem also has expertise in EVs and there is a possibility that it might revive the Tata Nano in an electric avatar. Tata Tiago JTP seen in this image gets new performance kits as a standard offering. The Tata Tiago JTP also weighs about 50 kgs lighter than the standard Tata Tiago and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in less than 10 seconds.