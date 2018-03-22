OMG! Meet the KTM 390 Duke ‘Badmaash’ by Rajputana Customs: What a stunning bad boy look!

This is possibly the most funky looking KTM 390 Duke that you must have seen in your lifetime. The credit goes to Jaipur based renowned motorcycle customisation Rajputana Customs that have done this stunning mod. Chances are that at the first glance, you might not be able to figure out what the donor bike is but take a closer look and you will not take much time to figure out. In the next few slides, you will get to see some detailed shots of the custom bike and if you are a KTM fan, you will surely not want to miss them. Image Credit - Steemit
The KTM 390 Duke Badmaash has been given minimalistic body work to offer it a Scrambler styling. The motorcycle has been fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels that have been blacked out in order to have a sporty appeal. These come coupled with 120 and 140 section dual purpose tyres at the front and rear respectively. Image Credit - Demotic Media
The tail lamp of the KTM 390 Duke Badmaash is also one of the most interesting elements. Rajputana Customs has kept it neat and simple and have used an LED strip to meet the purpose. And they have succeeded as well as the portion looks appealing. Image Credit - Demotic Media
The instrument cluster of the KTM 390 Duke Badmaash has been fitted on the fuel tank, just like the one that you must have seen on some of the high end cruiser motorcycles. The unit is the same but its different positioning is what makes it interesting. Image Credit - Demotic Media
The KTM 390 Duke Badmaash has been painted in dual tone paint scheme of black and white. The extra body panels have been ditched in order to give the bike a pure Scrambler look. Components like the front mudguard and seat are also new on the Badmaash. Image Credit - Demotic Media
The motorcycle has been equipped with a rounded headlamp up front that consists of LEDs. The unit looks appealing as it brings out the neo retro character in a bold streetfighter. The front mudguard of the motorcycle is also slimmer as compared to the original Duke. Image Credits - Indian Autos Blog
