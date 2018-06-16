Nissan GT-R now a cop car: The Godzilla in uniform

It is probably not a good idea to speed any more in Japan. The famous Nissan GT-R sports car has now joined the Japanese police force and is the fastest pursuit vehicle that has been donated by Nissan to the Tochigi Prefectural police department. The gift marked 50 years of operations of Nissan’s Kaminokawa, Tochigi factory, where the Godzilla is built. Image: Japanese Nostalgic Car
This is also the first time the Nissan GT-R is being used as a police car in Japan. The Nissan GT-R sports car appears to be the non-NISMO version an so will only be able to shed a maximum of 565 horsepower. Additionally, the cop GT-R features a light ar, siren and beacons in the front grille. It is painted with a white-on-black paint job and it does look gorgeous with 20-inch alloys. Image: Japanese Nostalgic Car
This one-of-a-kind #Nissan GT-R was donated by a resident of Tochigi, Japan, to his local police force.
Nissan Motor Company tweeted saying "Residents of Tochigi, Japan: meet the new addition to your police force’s fleet, the #Nissan GT-R patrol car."
In a ceremony, Nissan handed over the big key to the mayor which is interesting as the GT-R no longer uses physical keys to unlock or start the car. Hopefully, this tradition will also change soon? Image credit: Japanese Nostalgic Car
Nissan GT-R is powered by a 3.8L V8 petrol engine with a max power of 565 hp and 567 lb-ft torque. Each Nissan GT-R is handcrafted and built by Takumi experts. The car is also referred to as the Godzilla and addition of this in the police fleet is a big boost.
