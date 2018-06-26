New Toyota Corolla Sport is a head-turner! Hot hatch goes high on design and tech

Toyota has launched the Corolla hatchback in Japan. In India, the Corolla is being sold only in a sedan version and it is christened Corolla Altis. Sadly, the Toyota Corolla hatchback will not make its way to India possibly due to the high price tag. In order to spice up the popularity of the Corolla, the company rolled out the hatchback version first and not the sedan. In the next few slides, we take you through the detailed images of this sporty hatchback. Let us know in the comments section if you would love to see this in India or not!