New Toyota Corolla Sport is a head-turner! Hot hatch goes high on design and tech

Toyota has launched the Corolla hatchback in Japan. In India, the Corolla is being sold only in a sedan version and it is christened Corolla Altis. Sadly, the Toyota Corolla hatchback will not make its way to India possibly due to the high price tag. In order to spice up the popularity of the Corolla, the company rolled out the hatchback version first and not the sedan. In the next few slides, we take you through the detailed images of this sporty hatchback. Let us know in the comments section if you would love to see this in India or not!
The seats on the new Toyota Corolla Sport are red and black that look really sporty. Customers who buy the new Toyota Corolla will get the T-Connect service for three years. This will help them use the company’s premium services like artificial intelligence assisted navigation assistance and 24x7 live operator that will help them in any situation.
The new Toyota Corolla hatchback also gets the latest Toyota safety sense that senses the pedestrians and bicycles at night and it comes as standard in all Corolla sport models that are on sale in Japan.
The new Toyota Corolla Sport is being offered in two engine options having displacements of 1.2-litre and 1.8-litre turbo. The company also offers an all wheel drive option with selected variants of the car.
Toyota says that it is grateful to its older buyers that they have remained loyal to the brand. Now the brand wants to target buyers that are in their 20s and 30s. The company says that it now wants to resonate more with the young generation.
Toyota Corolla was first launched in the year 1966 and 46 million units have seen new homes since then. The company refused to decide any targets for the car but said that the reliability of the Corolla would likely continue to draw in mature drivers.
Toyota says that with the new Corolla hatchback, the company is trying to attract more young buyers. He adds that by doing so, it is betting that the next car trend may not be based on vehicle segment or model, but perhaps on applications or functions.
The price of the new Toyota Corolla Sport starts at 2,138,400 Japanese yen in Japan that translates to Rs 13.31 lakh as per our currency. The figure reaches up till 2,689,200 Japanese yen which means Rs 16.74 lakh.
Car umbrella, headlamp eyelashes and more weird car accessories that are a waste of money
These modified Bajaj Pulsars will leave you speechless! Kawasaki Z1000 replica to Bobber and Scrambler
Jaguar Vector V20E: Jag’s electric speed boat smashes maritime world record!
Upcoming most luxurious cars: Beautiful, outlandish and beyond dreams!