01 / 8

Tata Motors has launched the new 2018 version of Tata Tigor in India and begun this festive season in style. The new Tigor gets both exterior and interior changes and now looks more premium and will appeal many young and first time buyers. The company says that over 60% of customers shopping in the sub-compact sedan space are first time buyers and new Tigor now has better potential to tap these customers. Tata Tigor is available in 5 petrol variants and 4 diesel variants.