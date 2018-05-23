New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: India’s first war inspired bike and its World War II connect

The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes inspiration from RE/WD Flying Flea 125 that happens to be World War II motorcycle for the paratroopers. The Flying Flea was used by the 250th Airborne Light Company and was manufactured at the company's underground production facility in Westwood, UK. The recently launched Pegasus edition is now on display at the company's technology center in the UK. Royal Enfield says that the Pegasus Edition is a tribute to the company’s military heritage and the Flying Flea.
The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition model gets a unique number that is stenciled on the fuel tank. This gives each unit its own distinct identity. Besides this, the bike also gets official Parachute Regiment insignia along with a Maroon and Blue Pegasus emblem.
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is limited to 1000 units worldwide. Out of these, while 250 units are limited for India, 190 will make their way to Britain. In order to own one, you will have to wait till July for the online bookings to start. The price of the Pegasus edition is kept at GBP 4,999 (on-road).
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition gets military styled canvas panniers and these mimics the units that used to come on the Flying Flea World War II model. The panniers also bear a Pegasus logo and the overall treatment lends this bike a proper military treatment.
The company has given the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition a World War treatment as elements like silencers, rims, kickstart, pedals and headlight bezel have been blacked out. Furthermore, the bike also gets brown handlebar grips and leather strap with brass buckles around the air filter.
Alongside the Pegasus edition, Royal Enfield has also launched World War inspired apparel and accessories and the range includes shirts, t-shirts, lapel pins, bags, caps, and helmets and these have also been made in limited numbers. The collection also gets official military insignia & the Pegasus emblem.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition gets two colours namely Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. The latter will not be sold in India as military green is the official colour for the Indian Army and hence, cannot be used for private and commercial vehicles.
Mechanically, there are no changes on the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus limited edition. This means that the bike draws power from the same 499cc, air-cooled engine that powers the standard model, pumping out 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed unit.
Prices for the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition have not been announced for India yet and the figure is expected to be disclosed once the online bookings commence. Expect it to be priced significantly higher than the standard Classic 500 that can currently be yours for Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Race 3: Exotic cars used in Salman Khan starrer include Ferrari, McLaren, Bugatti and lots more
10 weird motorcycle world records: World’s longest bike is a Bajaj Discover and 2 more Indians here!
Royal Enfield KX in pictures: 1140cc V-Twin, gear shifts by hand and classic looks from pre-war era
Aston Martin Project Neptune: Most advanced commercial submarine ever built!