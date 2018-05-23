New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: India’s first war inspired bike and its World War II connect

The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes inspiration from RE/WD Flying Flea 125 that happens to be World War II motorcycle for the paratroopers. The Flying Flea was used by the 250th Airborne Light Company and was manufactured at the company's underground production facility in Westwood, UK. The recently launched Pegasus edition is now on display at the company's technology center in the UK. Royal Enfield says that the Pegasus Edition is a tribute to the company’s military heritage and the Flying Flea.