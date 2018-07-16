New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs 2018 Hyundai i20 interior images: Which cabin is better and why?

The dashboard of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift is fresh and new and everything inside the cabin is new. The plastic used is of high quality and the car gets a flat-bottom steering wheel. The extra width on the car has resulted in a much more spacious cabin. I miss those nice pull-out cup-holders on the side of front seats from the old seats though. The top-end variants feature start-stop push button and the company has also given some sporty elements by giving a red outline to circular dials of instrument cluster with the needle also complimenting the red colour outside. The Hyundai i20 steering wheel is a standard round unit but it’s plush and feels nice to hold. The interiors are finished in beige and brown colour scheme and looks very upmarket.