New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs 2018 Hyundai i20 interior images: Which cabin is better and why?

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift is better than any of its previous generations and its interiors are at par with cars which belong to higher segments. The 2018 Hyundai i20 was launched at the Auto Expo 2018 and gets many segment first features along with premium cabin. The price difference between the two cars is mere about Rs 50,000 depending on the variant.
The dashboard of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift is fresh and new and everything inside the cabin is new. The plastic used is of high quality and the car gets a flat-bottom steering wheel. The extra width on the car has resulted in a much more spacious cabin. I miss those nice pull-out cup-holders on the side of front seats from the old seats though. The top-end variants feature start-stop push button and the company has also given some sporty elements by giving a red outline to circular dials of instrument cluster with the needle also complimenting the red colour outside. The Hyundai i20 steering wheel is a standard round unit but it’s plush and feels nice to hold. The interiors are finished in beige and brown colour scheme and looks very upmarket.
Placed on the higher segment than the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i20 has more rear seat space. It also features rear A/C vents. New Swift gets sport soft seats.
Its for the first time that the all-new Swift now features Maruti Suzuki's smartplay infotainment system on its top-variants. It gets in-built navigation and supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 2018 Hyundai i20 continues to get a responsive infotainment system with full mobile phone integration including the Apple Car Play and Android Auto on top-variants.
The petrol variants of both the new Swift and 2018 i20 supports AMT and CVT gearboxes respectively. The diesel variants of Swift also gets the optional AMT (AGS) gearbox.
Hyundai India is also offering the option of 6-airbags on its top-most variant and dual airbags as standard right from the base variant along with ABS. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift also gets dual-airbags and ABS as standard safety fitment from the base variant.
