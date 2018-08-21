02 / 6

The most notable change on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the engine It is now available with a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine, which replaces the 1.4-litre unit of the previous model. It churns out 13 per cent more power (103 bhp) and 138 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AT. It gets Smart Hybrid by Suzuki (SHVS) technology for better fuel efficiency of 21.56 kmpl (ARAI certified). This makes it more efficient than the City or Verna.