Mukesh Ambani Birthday: Ultra luxurious garage of India’s richest man can make anyone jealous!

Mukesh Ambani, better known as one of the richest people on earth and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries has some of the ultra luxuries of life at his disposal. For this reason, cars are no different and the business tycoon possesses some of the best cars in the world that most of the people only dream to buy. In the next few slides, let's take you through a quick tour of the cars that have been reportedly owned by Mukesh Ambani.