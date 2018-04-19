Mukesh Ambani Birthday: Ultra luxurious garage of India’s richest man can make anyone jealous!

Mukesh Ambani, better known as one of the richest people on earth and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries has some of the ultra luxuries of life at his disposal. For this reason, cars are no different and the business tycoon possesses some of the best cars in the world that most of the people only dream to buy. In the next few slides, let's take you through a quick tour of the cars that have been reportedly owned by Mukesh Ambani.
Mercedes Maybach 660 Guard: This is another armoured car in the garage of Mukesh Ambani. The Mercedes Maybach is powered by a 6.0L, V12 engine that produces 523 bhp of power and 830 Nm of torque. The car has an electronically restricted top speed of 190 kmph. Cost? Well, a little under Rs 4 crore. As they say, good things don't come easy, isn't it!
Mercedes Maybach 62: The Mercedes Benz Maybach 62 was a gift to Mukesh Ambani by his wife on his birthday. To make the car even special, Nita Ambani chose to further cutomise the car. The Maybach 62 can touch a top speed of 250 kmph and it can be yours for Rs 5.15 crores.
BMW 760 Li: The BMW 760 Li offers a supreme level of safety to Mukesh Ambani and his family members as the car comes with bulletproof coating. Ambani had to reportedly shell out Rs 8.5 crore to park this car into his garage. Mukesh Ambani's BMW sources power from a 6.0L, V12 engine good for shedding out 620 bhp of power and 1000 Nm of torque.
Bentley Continental Flying Spur: Another Bentley in Mukesh Ambani's garage is the Continental Flying Spur. The car draws power from a 6.0L, W12 engine that develops 626 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 820 Nm. The price of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur is Rs 3.69 crore.
Bentley Bentayga: The Bentley Bentayga is one of the fastest production SUVs and it is capable of achieiving a top speed of 301 kmph. Powering this behemoth is a 6.0L, V12 engine that is good for churning out 600 bhp along with a peak torque of 900 Nm. The Bentley Bentayga can be purchased at a price of Rs 7.6 crore.
Rolls Royce Phantom: The Phantom uses the same engine as the Drophead Coupe. The price of the Rolls Royce Phantom is Rs 4 crore and it is still one of the most expensive cars that one can buy in India.
Aston Martin Rapide: Besides the Mercedes and the Rolls Royce cars, Mukesh Ambani also has an Aston Martin Rapide. Priced at Rs 3.88 crore, the Rapide gets power from a 5.9L, V12 engine that sheds out 470 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 601 Nm.
Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe: Mukesh Ambani has the Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe in his garage that can be purchased in India at roughly Rs 7.6 crores. The car gets power from a 6.75L, V12 engine that is good for producing 549 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 750 Nm. The car takes a little over 5 seconds to reach a top speed of 100 kmph.
In pictures: Beefy, muscular Mahindra Thar Hammer customised by DC Design looks like a Jeep!
Jackie Chan birthday: Action superstar’s car collection has a lot more besides Mitsubishi
A Jeep modified like a hotel room! Stunning Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8 comes with a coffee machine, fridge and WiFi!
World’s most expensive SUV that makes Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce seem cheap. Seriously!