Dodge Tomahawk: No, motorcycles with car engines can not be spoken of without the mention of the Tomahawk. It grew ever so popular for its massive 8.3-litre V10 engine, its four wheels along with leaning capability and a promise of 500 bhp. Dodge did offer about 10 of these for sale but the original concept was the only one that was ever built. This may have something to do with the price tag that stood at $5,55,000 (approximately Rs 4.2 crore). And on top of that, we reckon if you were looking for performance and had that kind of money, you could buy a Kawasaki H2R or a BMW HP4 Race or even a Ducati Superleggera V4 at a fraction of the Tomahawk's price.