Yes, we are under lockdown right now because of a microscopic raging maniac called coronavirus on the lose. Our hopes and prayers are with humanity and to emerging stronger on the other side. And when we do and when life resumes regular service, we're going to want to go on rides. If you've had your bike-buying decisions on hold, if you're looking for power in a two-wheeled package, if you want to scream 'take my money' before you take delivery of your motorcycle? Apologies to make it sound like a low-budget cable TV commercial, but we have some suggestions if you do. Like adventure-style bikes? How about a Himalayan or if you prefer sport class, how about a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250? And all of it under Rs 2 lakh.