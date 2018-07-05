Most luxurious Toyota sedan ever! Awesome looking Toyota Century to challenge BMW 7 Series

Toyota Century made its global debut in 1967 to commemorate the 100th birthday of Sakichi Toyoda, founder of the Toyota Group. The luxury sedan has been one of the most popular chauffer-driven cars in Japan for over 50 years and now the company has unveiled the new 3rd generation of Toyota Century that has seen its first full model change in 21 years. For the first time Toyota Century gets a hybrid system as well.
Toyota Century blends the concepts of legacy and evolution and carries of master craftsmanship and high-quality monozukuri (all-encompassing manufacturing). The cost of the car is Rs 1.22 crore and Toyota aims to sell 50 units of the luxury Century sedan every month.
The new generation Toyota Century has seen an increase in its wheelbase by 65mm that has created more interior space with ample leg room. The height difference between the scuff plate and floor has decreased by 15 millimeters to ensure the floor mats lay flat when installed. This also improves ease of entering and exiting the car.
The Toyota Century gets a 11.6 inch rear seat entertainment system and a 12 channel audio amp with speakers The rear-seat armrest also gets a 7-inch touch panel which enables passenger control of the audio system, air conditioning, massage function, and curtains.
The interior of Toyota Century is finished in wood trim to create a distinct rear seating space, it also gets a raised ceiling design, and exclusive fabric with a slanting lattice motif to create a refined look. it also gets step-less adjustable power leg rest and massage function (in the left rear seat).
The all-new Toyota Century is with a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid system that sheds a power of 380 hp and 300 Nm of torque. toyota claims a mileage of 13.6 kmpl.
The outline of the car reflects the Japanese aesthetic of passive symmetry while employing a proprietary ideology that focuses on creating a regal rear seating space. The silhouette is easily recognizable as a chauffeur model. By straightening the slope of the C pillar, the design focus of the cabin shifts to the rear, heightening the importance of the rear in appearance.
