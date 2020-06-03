06 / 10

It is always a pleasure speaking with people who express very evident and true enthusiasm towards their motorcycles and my conversation with Manuel was one such. Manuel says that the first time he saw the Impala some 17-18 years ago, he didn't know it was a Spanish classic but it was 'love at first sight' for him and he knew instantly he had to put it in his possession. He recalls paying Rs 1000-1500 for the bike back then and laughs it off that it may sound like a small amount today but it was quite a lot back then. Manuel restored it in 1996, bought parts for it from Barcelona in 2000, and has been busy and happy upkeeping it since.