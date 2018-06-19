Modified Royal Enfields, one with Nitrous Oxide but all three stunning visual treats!

A custom job by Royal Enfield called Lock Stock was recently unveiled and we were not even done chatting about it, there are now two new custom bikes based on Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. While the two are eagerly awaited in India, Royal Enfield fans can get a taster of customisation possibilities even before their launch.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 based Lock Stock has been given cosmetic and performance upgrades. A 865 cc drag bike, it was designed by the brand itself. The USA’s S&S Cycles used the 650cc parallel twin as the base to develop an 865 cc engine with a nitrous injection.
The ‘Lock Stock’ gets a brazed steel drag racing frame, which has been made in partnership with chassis masters - Harris Performance, blending old-school styling with performance.
Its ‘Dazzle Camo’ paint job pokes fun at the tradition of motorcycle manufacturers camouflaging their prototypes. Also, it gets a minimalist carbon-fibre body and leather work.
Rohini by Young Guns Customs: A blend of the custom house's interpretation of Royal Enfield brand image and an inspiration from India’s space program and it’s Rohini satellites.
The stock machine was preserved as much as possible in the process of building the Rohini, including a reference to the stock paint job while amplifying it with a super slim and curvaceous fairing and monocoque seat/tail unit.
While the concept is pure cafe racer - referencing the iconic Rickman's fairings - the build has a hidden surprise. In the dark, a layer of reflective paint transforms the classic lines into a riot of Razzle Dazzle light.
'Interceptor' by Old Empire Motorcycles: The custom house stripped most of the Interceptor 650's original bodywork, getting rid of everything that wasn't completely necessary and hiding the essentials.
It was given a metallic red paint job matched to an Oxblood leather and Alcantara seat. It has a lowered stance and blacked engine, which gives it a more aggressive appeal.
All wires and cables are neatly hidden with internalized controls. As an ode to the modern technology, the build no longer has a stock lock barrel and key, instead integrating a keyless ignition into matching riding gloves.