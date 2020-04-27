01 / 6

Jillian Deschenes, a Minnesota resident, is a nurse in the suburbs of Minneapolis from Monday to Friday but on weekends, she's a flat track racer who held the number 1 plate in the women's class in her district. Her success attracted Royal Enfield who invited her to try out the FT411 based on the Himalayan. They liked her so well, she was picked one of four women for the 'Build. Train. Race.' — a grassroots female-focused flat track program. Each one was handed a new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to transform into a race bike and ultimately take to the tracks. (Source: Bikeexif)