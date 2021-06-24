05 / 7

Nean Kiskela’s flat tracker: Nean Kiskela is a formidable competitor. She used to own her own moto repair and custom shop, but has been working at Icon Motosports in Portland for the last five years. Nean kicked off her build with a couple of parts from the program sponsors: the Saddlement tail section and the S&S Cycle exhaust system. Next up was a Dynojet Power Commander V unit and a Quick Shift kit, along with a high-flow air intake from S&S. One standout piece is the bike’s fuel tank. Nean loved the look of the welds and wanted to save a buck, so she scuffed up the metal with a Scotch Brite pad and sprayed over it with a $27 can of clear coat. (Source: Bikeexif)