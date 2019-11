01 / 6

From a stock bike to this gorgeous-looking racer in only six weeks - now that is how you smash deadlines. Built as an entry into Royal Enfield Australia's 'Busted Knuckles Build Off', owner Ric Steele who owns an RE dealership MotoMAX in Perth wanted to enter the contest so he called Billy at Rogue Motorcycles for a team up. And to say the least, the team came up with one hella slick design. (Source: Bikeexif)