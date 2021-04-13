05 / 5

Built on a Continental GT 650 he calls it the "Chai Shop Racer" as an ode to the tea stalls that people of our country so fondly frequent. He has used almost all the commonly found metals and alloys to put this work of art together, from mild steel to make the frame, aluminium sheet to make the body panels, solid aluminum blocks machined out to make the large retro style hubs mated to the stock wheels shod with old school rubber and of course, the brass accents without which none of Paul's builds leave his garage. Look closer and you will find that it is the detailing that really sets this motorcycle apart.