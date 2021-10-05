02 / 4

The main goal here was to shave weight off—both visually and physically. BAAK swapped the fuel tank for a slimmer aftermarket unit, and the steel fenders for a pair of aluminum items from their HQ in France. There’s a new seat too, wrapped in an aged brown leather. The wheels were re-laced with 21F/18R aluminum rims, for better off-road handling and a wider tire selection; a set of Shinko SR241s is currently fitted. BAAK also removed the front fork covers, and have installed a pair of Shock Factory shocks at the back. (Source: Bikeexif)