2020 - A year that will go into the history books, of course, for the fact that we went through the worst pandemic in the modern world and also, the change in lifestyle we had to accommodate because of it. For motorcyclists who could not ride as much as they would've wanted to, ogling at pictures of some very neat custom bike builds also made a great way to pass the time. So, we've put together 10 of the neatest Royal Enfield custom bike builds that helped us get through boredom of sitting at home for months of lockdown and after.