Having featured so many custom-built motorcycles on our website, it did get us wondering why was it that we never came across one based on the steampunk era. Looks like our prayers have been answered. This Royal Enfield Bullet 500 built by GDesign is a broad tracker with steampunk-ish elements and to say the least, the black and gold paint theme is working wonders for it. (Source: BikeExif)